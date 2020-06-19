Elda Avakeresyan Wright
Milford, CT - Elda Avakeresyan Wright, 81, of Milford, CT, formerly of Memphis, TN was born August 16, 1938 in Istanbul, Turkey and passed away, June 10, 2020 in San Diego, CA and was a loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hagop and Mari Avakeresyan and her loving husband David Wright, and is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Harold and Geleta Wright, and her granddaughters, Emilia Elda and Sophia Mari Wright. The family will receive friends from 11 until service time at 11:45 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home with internment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery - Memphis. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).
www.memorialparkonline.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.