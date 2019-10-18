|
Elder Melvin Clifford Rodgers
Memphis - Elder Melvin Clifford Rodgers, the twelfth of thirteen children, whom all have preceded him in death, was born January 28, 1938 in Memphis, TN to the late Dan and Lovie A. Cheers Rodgers.
He accepted Christ at an early age at Lake Grove Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Horace Robinson; followed by Reverend B. B. Brown.
Melvin was united in Matrimony to Virginia Oliver; with this union four children were born: Vincent Dewayne, Melvia Denise, Melinda Dawn and Michael Darnell.
Renown, compassionate and charismatic Elder Melvin Rodgers, a legend in his own time; with a mandate from Heaven, under the unction of the Holy Spirit, he served this generation with dedication, clarity and uniqueness. His endeavors were to improve the spiritual awareness of people by teaching, preaching and living the Word of God. He was a man with a passion for souls and often went beyond the call of duty, equipped with an incredible love for children, young adults and those who were in need, his passion gave his rich life a divine purpose.
Elder Rodgers was the pastor and visionary of New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church, located at 2225 Ball Road. His first day as pastor was December 10, 1972. Under his dynamic leadership, the church moved into a new sanctuary in 1978. As a "holy ghost headquarters", soul stirring praise and worship can be heard miles around.
Moving on in purpose, he later joined Mount Moriah east Baptist Church, making this his home church under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Melvin Charles Smith. He also served as assisting pastor at New Sherron Baptist Church while Pastor Thomas was convalescing. Evangelism was dear to his heart as he carried the Great Commission's message over the length and breadth of our great country and abroad - the highways and byways.
In his childhood years, Elder Rodgers' aspiration for singing kept him in church and fed his faith. His powerful and charismatic voice has stirred the gospel world for fifty-nine years. Many of his songs "hits" are classics. To name a few" "I Signed A Contract With Jesus", "I Know He Cares For Me", "Since I Met Jesus", and his last hit "He's A Battle Axe", was recorded at the AARC Convention with Fellowship Baptist Church in Chicago, Illinois and Boston Baptist Church of Memphis, Tennessee. This signature album was a tribute to the renown gospel singer, Dr. Oris Lee Mays of Memphis, Tennessee. Also, this classic carried Elder Rodgers abroad to London, England, Paris, France, Canada and Australia. As a musical giant, he organized several singing groups; in 1953 The Christian Harmonizers and was their lead singer; in 1959 The Gospel Dixie Wonders and was lead singer. He sang with The Gospel Williams Jr. Boys; The Sons of Jehovah; and Memphis Harmonizers. His contemporaries are: Sam Cooke, Joe LeGunn, The Caravans, Joe Mays, James Cleveland, Oris Mays, Dwight Gatemouth Moore, The Swan Silvertones, The Pilgrim Travelers and list goes one...
Elder Rodgers was a member and one of the lead singers of the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association Male Chorus. He was also a member of the Full Gospel Baptist Church, Inc.; CEO of Time For Action, Inc.; member of the National Baptist Convention USA Incorporated; and a board member and lead singer of the African American Religious Connection (AARC). Elder Rodgers was a great philanthropist. So goes the life of this great legend!
He departed this life October 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Along with his parents and siblings, he was also preceded in death by his son, Michael D. Rodgers; and daughter, Sandra Elaine Malone.
Elder Rodgers will lie in state on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2225 Ball Road. A service to celebrate his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Mount Moriah East Baptist Church, 1248 Haynes Street. His earthly tabernacle will rest for eternity at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5485 Hacks Cross Road.
Elder Rodgers leaves to cherish his memories and continue his legacy, his wife, Virginia Rodgers; three children, Melvia "Chick" Rodgers (L.C.) Williams, Vincent Rodgers and Melinda Rodgers; six grandchildren, Jamie Rodgers, Jessica Rodgers, Fordan Rodgers, Justin Rodgers, Kendria Rodgers (Darry) Wright and Stevelyn Rodgers; three great-grandchildren, Deja Rodgers, Darryus Wright and Cameron Rodgers; devoted friend and caregiver, Gwendolyn Holmes; the entire New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church Family, host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019