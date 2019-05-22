|
Elder Robert C. Williford
Memphis - Elder Robert C. Williford, 77, of Memphis passed away on May 15, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired postal worker. His loving family includes his wife, Brenda; daughter, Angela Rucker, Olive Branch, MS; sons, Robert Williford II, Knoxville, TN and Joel David Williford, Memphis, TN. He leaves his 3 sisters, Jane Hoskin, Shirley Matthews and Helen Dozier, all of Memphis and 2 brothers, Willie Williford, Stockton, CA and Bobby Williford, Memphis. He leaves 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation (11am) and Funeral services (12 noon) both on Thursday, May 23 at Jubilee COGIC, Memphis, TN with burial on Friday, May 24 at West TN Veterans Cemetery. Funeral services provided by: Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc., West Memphis, AR
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 22, 2019