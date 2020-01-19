|
|
Eldred Virties Gullett
Born 4-19-1924. Died 12-12-2019.
Son of Clarence Gullett and Jo Lowery Gullett. He is survived by his sister Betty Gullett Coolidge of O'Fallon, MO. He was a resident of Bellevue Woods Senior Community, Cordova, TN. A life long resident of Shelby County, he graduated from Central High School and Wm. R. Moore Technical School. Initially employed by the Memphis Ford Plant, he retired from the Memphis Defense Depot. A long-time member of Graham Heights Baptist Church, he was currently a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. A good man who lived his Christianity every day. Memorial gifts should be sent to Bellevue Baptist Church. The Memorial Service will be held in Pollard Chapel, Bellevue Baptist Church 2000 Appling Road Cordova, TN 38016 on 1-23-2020 at 1 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020