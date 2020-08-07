Eleanor Inez Williams
Memphis - Eleanor Inez Williams passed away on August 6, 2020. Inez was born in Memphis, TN., on November 3, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larkin and Claudia Umberger and her sister, Sandra.
Inez graduated from Olive Branch High School and Mississippi College for Women with a degree in primary education. She began her career as a 2nd grade teacher at Gragg School. It was there she met her future husband, George, who was also a first year teacher at the school. Inez also taught at St. Georges Elementary in Germantown and Newberry Elementary School. She retired from teaching after 25 years in the profession. During her career Inez was recognized by the Rotary Club of Memphis as an Outstanding Teacher. One of Inez's proudest moments in the classroom was when one of her students approached her desk and said to her, "Mrs. Williams, Mrs. Williams, I can read, I can read!" All the other children in the classroom applauded his efforts.
She is survived by George Todd Williams, her husband of over 60 years. She also leaves three children, daughter, Melanie Michele Williams-Mahan (Kerrigan) of Morro Bay, California, son, Christopher Todd Williams (Lindy) of Richmond, Virginia, and son, Michael Todd Williams (Donna) of Sulphur Springs, Texas, three grandchildren, Ali, Caitlyn, and Macey who cherished and adored their "Mama G".
In the last several years George and Inez were very fortunate to be able to spend their winters in Molokai, Hawaii where they met and made numerous friends from all over the world. While on the island she also fell in love with the people of the island, with applebananas, strawberry guava jam, and the music of IZ.
The family wishes to thank the members of the Open Door Sunday School class for their prayers and acts of kindness
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 11th at 11:00am Collierville United Methodist Church Sanctuary on the Square (104 N Rowlett St, Collierville, TN 38017) with a burial to follow at Magnolia Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please make donations in her behalf to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.