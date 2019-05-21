Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Lynn Rhodes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Lynn Rhodes Obituary
Eleanor Lynn Rhodes

Germantown - Eleanor Lynn Rhodes, 92, of Germantown, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Rhodes, two sons, Steven Winfield Lewis and George Randal Lewis and a brother, Monroe Gamble "Buddy" Eastis. Mrs. Rhodes is survived by her stepson, Charles "Chip" Rhodes, Jr., two grandchildren, Christopher Randal Lewis (Erin) and Catherine Lewis Wilson (Isaac), two great-grandchildren, Olivia Grace Lewis and William Neal Lewis and a sister, Mary Alice Richards. Mrs. Rhodes was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church where she served as a former president of her Sunday school class. She loved the arts, nature, history, traveling the world and her family. Mrs. Rhodes was also a member and board member of the Germantown Community Theater. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 22 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The entombment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions to be made in Mrs. Rhodes honor to either the West Cancer Clinic or Germantown Community Theater
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now