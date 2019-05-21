Eleanor Lynn Rhodes



Germantown - Eleanor Lynn Rhodes, 92, of Germantown, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Rhodes, two sons, Steven Winfield Lewis and George Randal Lewis and a brother, Monroe Gamble "Buddy" Eastis. Mrs. Rhodes is survived by her stepson, Charles "Chip" Rhodes, Jr., two grandchildren, Christopher Randal Lewis (Erin) and Catherine Lewis Wilson (Isaac), two great-grandchildren, Olivia Grace Lewis and William Neal Lewis and a sister, Mary Alice Richards. Mrs. Rhodes was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church where she served as a former president of her Sunday school class. She loved the arts, nature, history, traveling the world and her family. Mrs. Rhodes was also a member and board member of the Germantown Community Theater. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 22 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The entombment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions to be made in Mrs. Rhodes honor to either the West Cancer Clinic or Germantown Community Theater Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 21, 2019