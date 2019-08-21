|
|
Eleanor Patterson
Memphis - Eleanor Jean Volmer Patterson, 71, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 after a prolonged illness surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Meghan Marie Patterson of Memphis TN and her son, Michael Peter Patterson of Los Angeles CA. Her brother, John Anthony Volmer and niece's Jennifer Volmer and Brandy Cline. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to WKNO, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019