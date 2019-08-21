Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Patterson Obituary
Eleanor Patterson

Memphis - Eleanor Jean Volmer Patterson, 71, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 after a prolonged illness surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Meghan Marie Patterson of Memphis TN and her son, Michael Peter Patterson of Los Angeles CA. Her brother, John Anthony Volmer and niece's Jennifer Volmer and Brandy Cline. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to WKNO, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.