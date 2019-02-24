|
Eleanor Selby Moss
Rossville, TN
On February 19, 2019, Eleanor Selby Moss, 96, of Rossville, TN entered the gates of Heaven and into the presence of our Lord. She has been reunited with her husband, parents, sisters, and brother. She was born on August 28, 1922 to Leander and Annie Selby in Panola County, MS. Eleanor was the devoted wife of Vernon Cathey Moss for 76 years. She was a Christian and a member of Eads United Methodist Church. Eleanor was a homemaker who worked tirelessly and selflessly to make her home a place of joy and love. She enjoyed many things, especially music and dancing. Her greatest enjoyment in life was her family. Eleanor cherished the time spent with each one. There will be a deep void in the hearts of those left to mourn her memory. She is survived by her son, Bill Moss (Janice) and her daughter, Anne Carr (Brady); three grandchildren, Deron Moss (Gayle), Tommy Johnston (Melissa), Kathy Dyson (Todd); four great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Omedo (Jake), Aaron and Andrew Moss, Connor Johnston; three step-great grandchildren; Chase, Tyler, and Brennen Dyson; one step great-great grandson, Hayden Dyson.
Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 25 until service begins at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East with interment following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude or Eads United Methodist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 24, 2019