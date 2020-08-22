1/1
Eleanor Vincent Harlan
Eleanor Vincent Harlan

Memphis - Eleanor Vincent Harlan, 85, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was a homemaker, born in Bolivar TN, but lived in Memphis since 1953. Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Van H. Harlan. She leaves two sons Ivan Harlan (April); Kevin Harlan (Susie); four grandchildren, David Harlan (Hannah), Anna Harlan, Christopher Harlan (Sarah); Matthew Harlan (Sally); and three great grandchildren, Clayton, Mary Frances, and Lucy. Eleanor graduated from Central High in Bolivar TN. She married Van in 1954. Eleanor was a devout Christian and enjoyed traveling, cooking and camping. Special gratitude to Signature Dovecrest for caring for her in recent years. Due to Covid restrictions, a private service will be on Tuesday at 12:30 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue with interment at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene. Viewing of the service will be available on Facebook Live starting at 12:20. For those who have Facebook just go to your search box and type in Family Funeral Care and click on Eleanor Harlan Live Video. For those who do not have Facebook go to www.facebook.com and click on create account and follow the five steps, then go to the search box and type in Family Funeral Care and click on Eleanor Harlan Live Video. The family requests that memorials be sent to March of Dimes or Madonna Learning Center.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
