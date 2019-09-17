|
Elene Ward Phillips
Memphis - Elene Ward Phillips passed on September 10, 2019. She was the wife of Utillus "Phil" Phillips, mother of Robert and Arthur (Denise) and grandmother of Catherine, Aidan, and Jillian. She taught over 30 years in the Memphis City School System and was a long time member of Lindenwood Christian Church.
Her body was donated to the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center to further medical education.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lindenwood Christian Church or St. Jude Children's Research Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 17, 2019