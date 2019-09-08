|
|
Elet S. Smith Jr.
Brighton - Elet S. Smith Jr. went to be with the Lord Friday, September 6th at 5:30am. He was born May 16th, 1926 in Atoka, TN. He was was a minister of 62 years. He leaves his wife Dorthy Dean George Smith of 69 years of marriage, and they lived in Brighton, TN. He had three children, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be missed. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until the service at 2:00 pm at Munford Funeral Home- Munford Chapel. Interment will follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 8, 2019