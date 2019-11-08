Services
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Southwoods
5485 Hacks Cross Rd.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elgin Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elgin Lawrence Scott Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elgin Lawrence Scott Jr. Obituary
Elgin Lawrence Scott, Jr.

Memphis - Elgin Lawrence Scott, Jr., a 1972 graduate of Melrose High School, and Retired Realtor of the former Pyramid Realtors, Bartlett, departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Cherishing his memories are his wife, Janice Frazier-Scott, his sons Elgin and Mychal, his siblings Anne, Claudette, Cheryl, Wesley, and Melvin and one grandson. He also leaves three nieces, four nephews, cousins, and other relatives and close friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. - 3320 Millbranch Rd. Memphis, TN 38116. Graveside Service and Interment will be on Wednesday, November 13, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Southwoods - 5485 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, TN 38125.

Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. 901-452-7331
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elgin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -