|
|
Elgin Lawrence Scott, Jr.
Memphis - Elgin Lawrence Scott, Jr., a 1972 graduate of Melrose High School, and Retired Realtor of the former Pyramid Realtors, Bartlett, departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Cherishing his memories are his wife, Janice Frazier-Scott, his sons Elgin and Mychal, his siblings Anne, Claudette, Cheryl, Wesley, and Melvin and one grandson. He also leaves three nieces, four nephews, cousins, and other relatives and close friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. - 3320 Millbranch Rd. Memphis, TN 38116. Graveside Service and Interment will be on Wednesday, November 13, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Southwoods - 5485 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, TN 38125.
Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. 901-452-7331
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019