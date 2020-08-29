1/
Elijah Cohran Iii
Elijah Cohran III

Age 82 Aug 23, 2020 - Graduate of Geeter High School Visitation Wednesday Sept 2, 2020 10;30 to 11;30AM R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Graveside service 12 noon New Park Cemetery. He leaves Two Daughters. Nephew of Frank Suggs (Jimella). Uncle of Vanessa Cohran Harrington , Trudy Cohran Hunter (Joseph), Rev Jeffery Cohran (Cynthia), Obie Cohran(Sharron),Andrew Hugghis ( Cassandra) , Ricky Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
or

