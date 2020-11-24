Elinor Peeler



Elinor Peeler, 87, passed away Sunday, November 1, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She lived in Memphis from 1960 until May 2018, when she moved to Indiana to be near her daughter.



Elinor was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 9, 1933, to Arthur James Irwin and Claire Bean Littlefield. Her father served as a Seabee in the United States Naval Construction Battalion. The family moved frequently when she was young, living on or near naval bases in Fort Worth, Texas; Bremerton, Washington; Norfolk, Virginia, and Hawaii. She graduated from high school in Blackshear, Georgia, in 1952, and enrolled in junior college at the Norfolk Division of William and Mary College in Virginia. She attended Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1956.



While visiting her parents in the Panama Canal Zone, where her father was stationed, she met her future husband, Philip L. Peeler, at an officers' club dance (Phil was also stationed in the Canal Zone). After they married, Phil attended law school at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, and Elinor got her first teaching job.



The couple moved to Memphis and Elinor began a 35-year teaching career with the Memphis City Schools. She taught 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades at Charjean Elementary, Rozelle Elementary, and Sea Isle Elementary schools. She earned a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Memphis in 1986.



In addition to her family, Elinor's passions were bridge and gardening. She was a member of multiple bridge clubs and played as often as possible until she moved to Indiana. She volunteered at the Lichterman Nature Center and earned the "master gardener" designation. She also served as a volunteer docent at the Rock 'n' Soul Museum. She loved history, spending time with her family (including furry members) and friends, going out to eat and to movies, and telling stories that showcased her trademark wit and vast knowledge.



Elinor is survived by her daughter, Claire O'Brien (William), of Carmel, IN, and her son, Andy Peeler, of Memphis, and by her grandsons, Liam and Luke O'Brien, of Carmel.



Services will be held in Memphis at a later date.









