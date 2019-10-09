Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial Gardens
3700 N. Germantown Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elise Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elise Welch Hall


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elise Welch Hall Obituary
Elise Welch Hall

Memphis - Elise Welch Hall passed away October 1st in Hillsborough, NC, at the age of 102. She was born April 6, 1917, in Coldwater, Mississippi, and grew up in Olive Branch. She attended Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis. She married Adam R. Hall of Memphis in 1937, and they made their home in Memphis for 45 years.

Elise was preceded in death by her husband Adam Hall, her daughter Eleanor Hall Ellis, her sister Edith Welch Bryant, and her brother Max James Welch. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Adam R. Hall, Jr., her daughter Peggy Hall Needham, 9 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be October 12th, from 1 to 2 pm at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, with a graveside service to follow at Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd., at 2:30pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Funeral Care Memphis
Download Now