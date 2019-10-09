|
|
Elise Welch Hall
Memphis - Elise Welch Hall passed away October 1st in Hillsborough, NC, at the age of 102. She was born April 6, 1917, in Coldwater, Mississippi, and grew up in Olive Branch. She attended Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis. She married Adam R. Hall of Memphis in 1937, and they made their home in Memphis for 45 years.
Elise was preceded in death by her husband Adam Hall, her daughter Eleanor Hall Ellis, her sister Edith Welch Bryant, and her brother Max James Welch. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Adam R. Hall, Jr., her daughter Peggy Hall Needham, 9 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be October 12th, from 1 to 2 pm at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, with a graveside service to follow at Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd., at 2:30pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019