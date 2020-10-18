1/1
Elizabeth Austin May
Elizabeth Austin May

Collierville - Elizabeth Austin May, age 97, passed away on October 15, 2020 at Schilling Farms Assisted Living in Collierville.

She lived a loving and caring life. Born November 15, 1922 in Houston, MS, she was the 11th of 11 children. She was preceded in death by Forrest Sherman May, her husband of 55 years.

She is survived by 5 sons...Forrest May Jr. (Tricia), Larry May (Kay), Randy May, Ken May (Tara) and Marty May (Kelly), 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, who will all continue to cherish her memory.

A private celebration of her life and burial will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home.

The family is grateful to the devoted caregivers at Schilling Farms Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice especially during these recent COVID times.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial be sent in her name to the charity of the donor's choosing.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
