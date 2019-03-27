|
|
Elizabeth Brook "Bette" Lathram
Memphis, TN
Elizabeth Brook "Bette" Lathram died on March 22, 2019. Born in Shreveport, Louisiana on May 10, 1924, Bette was the second child of Lucille and John Brook.
Always smiling, Bette was a vibrant member of the Trezevant Manor community, whether visiting patients in the nursing home, helping with a chapel service, filling the bird feeders, or playing a mean game of poker on Friday night.
Following her graduation from high school in Houston, Texas, Bette attended the University of Kansas. In 1942, she was a poster girl for the Red Cross, and subsequently volunteered to work in a hospital in Shreveport. There she met and fell in love with Dr. Ted Lathram, who was then serving an internship. Bette and Ted were married on July 7, 1943.
In 1948, the couple moved to Memphis, where Ted established a practice in psychiatry. They were married for 62 years, until 2005, when Ted died.
Bette was an active member of the Church of the Holy Communion, where she taught Sunday school for forty years. She also served as president of St. Michael's Guild, and was a member of the LeBonheur Club.
Bette is predeceased by both Ted and Susan Tribby Castrataro, whom the Lathrams raised following the deaths of Susan's parents. Bette is survived by her son, Brook Lathram (Pauline), and her daughter, Lucy Moore (Larry), all of Memphis, and her five grandchildren, Rebecca McGoff(Jeff), Bonnie Lathram (Ryan Sheaffer), Spencer Moore (Laurence), Brooke Lathram-Abe (Tomo), Jonathan Moore, and seven great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 1pm held at Trezevant Manor in the St. Edward Chapel, 177 N. Highland Street in Memphis.
The family asks that those wishing to honor Bette's life give to the Church Health Center or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019