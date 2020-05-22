Elizabeth Clare Colville Holt



06/05/1967 - 05/13/2020



Mrs. Elizabeth Clare Colville Holt, age 52, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.



Interment was held in East Side Cemetery in Martin, Tennessee. Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Mrs. Holt is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Leon Holt of Bartlett, TN; her daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Garner (Nathan) of Red Banks, MS; Anna May Holt and Rachel Clare Holt, both of Bartlett, TN; two granddaughters, Blair Grace Garner and Rose Anne Elizabeth Garner; her parents, Hugh Winthrope Colville and Alice Clare Freeman Colville; one brother, Hugh William Colville all of Germantown, Tennessee. Mrs. Holt was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Eads. She was a graduate of Germantown High School and Memphis State University. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wade Freeman and Helen Hoffman Freeman of Martin, TN, and paternal grandparents Hugh and Elizabeth Colville of Jackson, TN.



Elizabeth's was a life well lived, full of extraordinary kindness, mercy and God's grace. Her ability to love and show compassion and to forgive and to share grace were unmatched. She was selfless, humble, and did not seek praise. Her passion was the joy of others. She was quick to laugh and share the happiness of life with everyone.



A Special Education teacher, she also taught music and led children's choirs in church. She taught sixth graders in children's ministry at Crossroads.



Her capacity for creativity and crafts was incredible. She loved others genuinely and thrived on helping them find their way in life. In particular, she loved teaching children. Countless children's lives were made a little better because she loved them so much. Her home was intentionally a welcoming and safe place for her own children and their friends.



Elizabeth was the loving mother of three beautiful daughters. She poured herself into their lives. She homeschooled, nurtured, loved and shared God's love with them. Her joy was to help them to become the women God made them to be. To her husband, Jeff, she herself was a never-ending joy.



Her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 34:8, "O taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the man who trusts in him." She lived by this, and encouraged everyone to trust the Lord too. Elizabeth never worried, always secure in her assurance that God had everything under control.



The family suggests that any memorials be sent to Life Choices of Memphis, or the Testimony Choir, Germantown United Methodist Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store