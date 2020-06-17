Elizabeth Crawford Jones



JONES, Elizabeth Crawford, "Betsy", age 54, formerly of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was a graduate of Saint Agnes Academy in 1984 and received her BA from The University of Memphis in 1988. Betsy was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Gamma Eta Chapter. Betsy previously had obtained her Series 7 license and was a Brokerage Sales Assistant for several Companies, including Paine Webber and First Tennessee Financial. Betsy loved anything University of Memphis. You often would hear "GO TIGERS GO" when you were with her. Betsy was preceded in death by her father, Hall Crawford, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, whom she loved dearly, Lauren Jones; mother, Betty Crawford; brothers, Hall Jr., Steve and Alan Crawford and numerous sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be held privately. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to The University of Memphis Athletic Department in Betsy Crawford Jones' name.









