Elizabeth "Betty" Ellen Wood Babb
Memphis - Elizabeth (Betty) Wood Babb, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on April 3, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born January 6th, 1926 to William Ammon Wood and Lillian Molloy Wood. Her brother, Robert Ammon Wood Jr preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted husband of 73 years William Joseph Babb Jr., her children, daughter Jo Ann Babb Adler (Justin), son Robert Babb, and grandchildren, Michael Griffin Marshall Jr. (Emily), Leslie Marshall Fiala (Blake), as well as four great grandsons.
Betty a devout Catholic, graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Memphis. Betty and Joe married on July 20, 1946 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Betty's life-long passion was serving the Lord and helping those in need. She was involved in many charitable foundations including some that were near and dear to her heart, The Child Advocacy Center in Memphis and Florida, and . She was a longtime member of the River Oaks Garden Club as well as Madonna Circle, Duration Club, Subsidium, and Josephine Circle. She had a profound love for animals and enjoyed spending her early years working with children with special needs. She enjoyed golf, tennis and sports of all kinds.
She and Joe enjoyed traveling the world and spending much of their time at their home in Destin, Florida. Betty had a special love for angels. Anyone that knew her knows that she loved to collect angels and shared this love with others. Her journey through life with her husband, Joe, was spent surrounding themselves with family and friends. Betty enjoyed hosting many get-togethers and parties for those she loved. She cherished her friendships and family more than anything else. She was a beautiful soul who was always smiling, and her kindness and generosity shined in everything she did.
A private service with immediate family will be held on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020. Memorials in her honor may be made to The Memphis Child Advocacy Center or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020