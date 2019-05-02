|
|
Elizabeth "Billie" Feezor Lazarov
Memphis - Elizabeth "Billie" Feezor Lazarov was born January 16, 1923 in Memphis, Tennessee to Mary Margarette Neely Feezor and William Alexander Feezor. She died peacefully April 30, 2019 at Reynolds Hospice House after a short illness.
Elizabeth was a member of Baron Hirsch Synagogue and Temple Israel. She was a Lifetime member of Hadassah and Baron Hirsch Ladies Auxiliary.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Bennie Lazarov, a son, David B. Lazarov, sisters and brother Daisy Marie Banks, Annie Francis Smith and Henry Cooper Feezor. Surviving family members are a daughter, Linda Lazarov Rozen (Doron), four grandchildren, Hunter Rozen, Gabrielle Rozen, Kim Lazarov Walker and Elizabeth Lazarov and two great grand children. She also leaves behind a beloved niece, Patricia Banks McCain (Kenneth) and very many nieces and nephews she loved too numerous to mention here.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. today, Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Sam Abraham Chapel at Baron Hirsch Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 2, 2019