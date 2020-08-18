Mrs. Beaumont, 88, passed away on August 15, 2020, at her home at Kirby Pines Lifecare Community. Born in Mooresville, NC, Gay grew up in Dillon, SC, where she and her beloved sister, Ann McLemore Gibson, shared a childhood many dream of. Gay and Sister, as everyone called Ann, had a group of friends who remained devoted to each other through their entire lives.
After working a few years for the FBI in Charlotte, Gay met and married Clyde "Bo" Beaumont, eventually moving with him to Memphis, TN where they raised their family.
Gay loved tennis and was a big fan of University of Memphis basketball. She loved to travel, especially if it meant seeing her family who were scattered all across the country.
She spent a lifetime being devoted to her church. Gay was the first female Elder for Woodland Presbyterian Church in Memphis. She also was active with the Handbell and Outreach Choirs, and the Women of the Church. She later joined Germantown Presbyterian Church and loved her time there.
One of her greatest gifts that she lovingly shared was her gift of gardening. Her children and many friends benefited from her knowledge and hands on help, but probably her greatest gardening contribution was when she took an eyesore patch of dust and rock at Woodland and, over the course of 20 years, turned it into a beautiful serenity garden.
Her family was always her pride and joy. Surviving her are her children, Chad Beaumont (Cindy) of Memphis, Lori Beaumont of Greenville, SC, Michael Beaumont (Angela) of Tuscon, AZ, John Beaumont (Jill) of Kirkwood, MO ; her grandchildren Lee Heyward Beaumont (Caitlyn) of Brownsville, Tn, Grace McLemore Beaumont, Jessie Beal Beaumont, Martha Shannon Beaumont of Kirkwood, MO and her great grandchildren Oliver Lee Beaumont and soon to be born Posy Ann Beaumont of Brownsville. She is predeceased by her husband, Bo Beaumont, her parents Fannie Bell and Dan McLemore and her sister, Ann McLemore Gibson.
Gay was a devoted wife and mother, a trusted friend and a faithful child of God. Graveside services will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis at 10:00 am on August 29th. Memorials may be made to Young Life, P.O. Box 221646, Kirkwood, MO, 63122, Cystic Fibrosis, 4600 Park Road, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC or a charity of your choice
.