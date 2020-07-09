Elizabeth Griggs Perkins



Memphis - December 23, 1938 - June 26, 2020



Elizabeth "Liz" Perkins, originally from Waynesboro, passed away peacefully on June 26th. Liz lived in Memphis, where she retired from Boyle Investment Company. She is preceded in death by her parents, Janie and Howard Griggs, and her husband, Dwight, and her daughter, Angela.



A graveside gathering will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 10 AM at Adamsville Cemetery in Adamsville, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hutchison School in Memphis, TN. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer are in charge of arrangements.









