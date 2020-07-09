1/
Elizabeth Griggs Perkins
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth Griggs Perkins

Memphis - December 23, 1938 - June 26, 2020

Elizabeth "Liz" Perkins, originally from Waynesboro, passed away peacefully on June 26th. Liz lived in Memphis, where she retired from Boyle Investment Company. She is preceded in death by her parents, Janie and Howard Griggs, and her husband, Dwight, and her daughter, Angela.

A graveside gathering will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 10 AM at Adamsville Cemetery in Adamsville, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hutchison School in Memphis, TN. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer are in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Adamsville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
(731) 645-3481
Guest Book sponsored by Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer

