Elizabeth Harlow "Lisa" Chapman
Elizabeth Harlow "Lisa" Chapman died on December 14, 2019 in Cleveland, MS at Indywood Estates. Visitation will be at the Meredith Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, Mississippi, from 5-7 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at the St. George's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Lisa was born in Memphis, Tennessee on July 22, 1955 to Betty Cobb Harlow and William G. Harlow.
Lisa graduated from Lee Academy in Clarksdale, Mississippi, where she was Miss Lee Academy. Afterwards, she attended Brenau University where she was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. Returning home to Clarksdale, she worked in a clothing store and later operated a child care facility, taking care of the infants of her many friends. Later, she worked at the Potting Shed and eventually for many years, owned and operated Hansel & Gretel, a children's clothing store. She loved outfitting the young children with her latest designs. She met her husband, Ralph Chapman, in 1976 when he moved to Clarksdale, and they married 9/10/1977, and moved to 455 Oakhurst Street, in Clarksdale. Two children followed, William Brennan Chapman and Elizabeth Camille Chapman. Along the way, her love of children, not only hers but for many, continued. Lisa was the "Godmother" of 19 children over the course of time, and dearly loved and was devoted to each. She kept an angel "cut out" for each where she could see it everyday. All who knew her realized she had a big heart, especially for the little ones, and many, along with their children, visited her during her lengthy illness.
Lisa was an avid skier and spent many, many days at Moon Lake on the water. She taught many children, as well as her own, how to ski, even teaching children who were blind.
She was an avid decorator and while her son Brennan and the rest of her family were hunting, she decorated their hunting cabin where many Thanksgivings were held. She loved her horses and enjoyed the many travel rides with her daughter, Camille and friends, especially with her friend, Kenneth Hood, who, along with her friend, Terrell Taylor, helped her take care of her horses. She and her daughter, Camille traveled throughout Mississippi, Florida and elsewhere to many, many horse shows and met a whole new set of friends along the way. Lisa was especially grateful for both sets of her grandparents and spent many days and nights with them as a youngster and learned from them how to dance, sew and decorate. Along the way, she made many good friends - no matter what age they were or their personal circumstances.
A child of the 60's, Lisa enjoyed music and loved to dance. Unfortunately, her husband wasn't very good at dancing. She impressed on her children the importance of manners as she had learned them.
Lisa was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of St. George's Episcopal Church. She attended the first kindergarten class offered at St. George's Day School.
Special thanks are due to the staff at Indywood in Cleveland who treated her with love, dignity and respect, along with her care providers who loved and cared for her as if she was theirs. Special thanks also to the many friends who visited her during her lengthy illness and brightened her day.
Survivors include her mother, Betty Cobb Townsend, her husband, Ralph Edwin Chapman, her son, William Brennan Chapman, (Mary Grace), her daughter, Elizabeth Camille Legg (David), and four grandchildren, Reed Edwin Chapman, Catherine Camille Chapman, David Michael Legg, III, and Chapman Wolcott Legg. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Harlow (Robin), sister, Camille Haney (Kent), and brother, Gene Harlow (Jan).
She was preceded in death by her father, William G. Harlow.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to send a memorial contribution, please consider the or Clarksdale Care Station.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019