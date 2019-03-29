Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Streebeck



Memphis, TN



Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Streebeck, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital at the age of 88.



Her family will receive friends on Friday, March 29 from 5-7pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. There will be a visitation on Saturday, March 30 from 10-11am at First Baptist Church Fisherville, 11893 Macon Road in Eads followed by a service to celebrate Elizabeth's life at 11am and a reception from 12-1:30pm. She will be buried at 2:30pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home.



Elizabeth was born on November 13, 1930 in Imperial, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Timothy Veryl Coon and Eleanora Larmi Coon. Elizabeth graduated from Findlay Township High School and Duff's Iron City College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Elizabeth married her husband of 69 years, Carl Frederick Olson Streebeck, at Valley Presbyterian Church in Imperial, Pennsylvania on April 29,1950, and raised three daughters together.



Elizabeth began her career at the Railway Express Agency and later worked at the Comptroller of the Currency. She retired from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee in Memphis. Elizabeth attended First Baptist Church Fisherville where she was active in her Sunday school class and the senior adult's ministry.



Elizabeth will be most remembered for her kindness, generosity, and genuine concern for others. She was so dearly loved because she loved so much and loved unconditionally.



Elizabeth will be lovingly remembered by her husband Carl Streebeck; children Amy Abernathy (Taylor), Margie Barnett, and Linda Streebeck (Brian); grandchildren Lauren Abernathy, Max Barnett, Stephanie Barnett, Emily Marino (Thomas), and Beverly Rainey; and one great-grandson-to-be. She leaves her siblings Richard Coon (Jan), Timothy Coon (Helen), and Virginia Green. Elizabeth was predeceased by her sister, Donna Boyd.



If you would like to send a memorial, it may be sent to First Baptist Church of Fisherville, in Eads, Tennessee or the . Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 29, 2019