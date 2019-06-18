Elizabeth Josephine Twisdale Burns, a resident of Memphis, Tennessee, died Tuesday the 11th of June at Baptist Memphis Hospital.



Born in 1919 in the city of Mason, Tennessee, Elizabeth was raised with George Taylor Twisdale, brother, and Mary Lillian Twisdale Johnson, sister. She graduated high school and soon after received her certification as a legal secretary.



She retired from her position and married Mr. Eugene Burns. She raised her daughters and created a lovely home for her family. She was a member of Aldersgate and St. Matthew's United Methodist Churches. Elizabeth also volunteered a great deal with reading and tutoring programs that serviced children within the Memphis area.



Elizabeth had a passion for music, both sacred and secular. She loved cooking for friends and family. She was a constant reader, and she was a faithful reader of The Bible.



She is survived by her daughters, Alanea Bogue and Ellen Burns; grandchildren James Bogue and Stephanie Bogue, and her great-granddaughter Sela Bogue. She is also survived by additional family that reside in the West Tennessee area.



In lieu of memorials, please donate to: Feed the Children, 333 N. Meridian, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 or feedthechildren.org.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN. The Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 21 at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, 2440 Whitten Rd. Memphis, TN.