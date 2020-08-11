Elizabeth Joshlin Phillips
Memphis - Elizabeth Joshlin Phillips of Memphis, passed away August 7, 2020. She leaves her sister, Jane Joshlin of Memphis and brother, Richard Joshlin of Fountain Hills, Arizona; two nephews, Stephen Glaser and Vince Joshlin, both of Memphis and niece, Susan Glaser and her husband Robert Roberson of Richview, IL. Her son, David Phillips, preceded her in death, as did her parents, Kathleen Sigler Joshlin and Notreab Joshlin of Galloway and sister, Isabel J. Glaser.
Elizabeth grew up in Millington on land that would become the Powder Plant before her family relocated to a farm in Galloway, TN. She later attended college in Bristol, TN. She previously worshiped at Grimes Memorial Methodist Church. Ms Phillips was a homemaker, working at Zayre's and finally at the Department of Human services in Memphis.
Graveside Services 10 AM Wed, August 12, Sigler Cemetery.
Ma Phillips adored cats! In lieu of flowers, please donate to the House of Mews in Memphis.
Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, 901-873-0123. Munfordfunearlhome.com