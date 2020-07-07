Elizabeth Joyce Boyle



Memphis - Elizabeth Joyce Boyle, née Parsley, better known as Joyce or Joycie. Born 06/25/1928 in Nashville, TN and passed peacefully to Heaven in Memphis on 07/05/2020. Joyce was the youngest child and second daughter of Robert Nathaniel Parsley and Lula Martichia Brown Parsley. She enjoyed her faith, family, looking for shells at the beach, playing cards, and ministering to incarcerated persons. Joyce is survived by her son, Mike Boyle, daughter, Linda Boyle, and step-daughter, Kelly Elias, as well as one grandson, Patrick, two step-grandsons, Clint and Kyle, three granddaughters, Kate, Claire, and Marian, three great-grandsons, Michael, Mitchell, and Taylor, one great-granddaughter, Rainey, her sister Ellen Matthews, and many loving friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will gather privately at another time to celebrate her life. Any memorials in her honor may be made to the organization of your choosing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store