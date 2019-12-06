Resources
Elizabeth Loudale "Dedo" Whitehorn

Elizabeth Loudale "Dedo" Whitehorn Obituary
Elizabeth "Dedo" Loudale Whitehorn

Memphis - Elizabeth "Dedo" Loudale Whitehorn, 90, passed away on December 2, 2019, preceded in death by her husband, James Marlin Whitehorn, siblings, Athalee Terry, James Horner, and Billie Cox. She retired from John Deere and Enpak Battery. She was an active 50 year member of Colonial Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring aunt, sister and friend. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. with the service at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 8, at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
