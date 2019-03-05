|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Murphey Ranson
Brookhaven, MS
The funeral service for Ms. Elizabeth "Betsy" Murphey Ranson will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Riverwood Family Funeral Service, with interment at Riverwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday evening, March 4, at Riverwood.
Ms. Betsy Ranson, 76, of Brookhaven, passed from this life on March 2, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, MS. She was born on November 17, 1942, in Memphis, TN to the late Roder Trigg and Francis Murphey.
Ms. Betsy worked in the Retail industry and was a beloved staff member of Brookhaven Animal Hospital and a member of Beauregard United Methodist Church. Proverbs 31:13 describes a woman "who willingly works with her hands." She spent her down time quilting but also enjoyed dog training. She was a Master Gardener and treasured her time outdoors, but her passion was her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by her children and grandchildren who loved her without end.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her aunt, Ernest Coulon Trigg.
Those left here to cherish her memory are, her daughters, Elizabeth Ranson Stodghill and husband, Steven, and Jennifer Ranson Allen and husband, Mark; four grandchildren, Murphey and Bailey Stodghill and Currie and Lea Allen, and many other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rescue Tails located at Brookhaven Animal Hospital.
Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 5, 2019