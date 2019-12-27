|
Elizabeth Olena Carruthers Lewis
Knoxville - Elizabeth Olena Carruthers Lewis, aged 95, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Knoxville, TN, where she had moved from Collierville in 2015. Beth was the wife of James Burnette Lewis and the mother of three daughters, Betty Owen, Barbara Porter, and Joy Lewis. She was a life-long member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, where she served as a member of the altar guild, the vestry, and The Order of Saint Andrew, an honor based on service. She was employed for many years by Wonder Products in Collierville and, after retiring in 1976, volunteered for the Collierville Police Department, Baptist Memorial Hospital, and the Orpheum Theatre. She traveled the world, first with her husband Jim, who was a career navy man, and later with Elderhostel, touring groups in Collierville, and her beloved sister Trudy.
Beth was the daughter of Hunter Neely Carruthers and Olena Elizabeth Henriksen of Collierville.
She was the sister of Lillian Adele Carruthers Knox Price, Hunter Neely Carruthers, Jr., Stanley Alden Carruthers, Gertrude Virginia Carruthers Cowell, Grace Louise Carruthers Robertson, Marion Hulet Carruthers Mayberry, and Joan Helen Carruthers Smith Mooney. She was the grandmother of Elizabeth Anne Porter and the great-grandmother of Callista Anne Moses. She was the mother-in-law of John Melville Porter and Frederick William Annand and grandmother-in-law of Eric Bullock Moses.
Her burial service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville, TN, at 10:00 A.M. on January 3, followed at 11:00 A.M. by a memorial service at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019