Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Renee Carr


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Renee Carr Obituary
Elizabeth Renee Carr

Memphis - Elizabeth Renee Carr, 60, of Memphis, TN left us on June 1, 2019 with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born May 19, 1959 to Dewey and Virginia Riehn in Cape Girardeau, MO. She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother and wife of 33 years. She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Carr; her daughters, Alice E. Carr, Brianna K. Carr; sons, Michael S. Gilpin (Cheryl) of Memphis, TN and Ricky L. Carr of New Albany, IN; parents, Dewey and Virginia Riehn; two younger brothers, Ernie Riehn and DuWain Riehn, two younger sisters, Lori Riehn of Columbia, MO and Melissa Riehn of Lake Charles, LA. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas W. Carr. A private ceremony will be held in Columbia, MO.

Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now