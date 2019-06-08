|
|
Elizabeth Renee Carr
Memphis - Elizabeth Renee Carr, 60, of Memphis, TN left us on June 1, 2019 with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born May 19, 1959 to Dewey and Virginia Riehn in Cape Girardeau, MO. She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother and wife of 33 years. She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Carr; her daughters, Alice E. Carr, Brianna K. Carr; sons, Michael S. Gilpin (Cheryl) of Memphis, TN and Ricky L. Carr of New Albany, IN; parents, Dewey and Virginia Riehn; two younger brothers, Ernie Riehn and DuWain Riehn, two younger sisters, Lori Riehn of Columbia, MO and Melissa Riehn of Lake Charles, LA. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas W. Carr. A private ceremony will be held in Columbia, MO.
Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 8, 2019