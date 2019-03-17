|
Elizabeth Ruffin Smith
Memphis, TN
Elizabeth ("Betty") Nelson Ruffin Smith, died in Memphis on March 10, 2019.
She was the daughter of Elizabeth Williford Nelson and Joseph Henry Nelson. She was 88. Betty was predeceased by her first husband, David Allen Ruffin, Jr., and her second husband, Herbert Warren Smith, Jr.
Betty graduated from The Hutchison School and Vassar College. She loved reading, swimming, sailing, nature, travel and her church. Particularly meaningful to her was her work teaching The Art of Conscious Living with her late husband Dr. Smith at the Meeman Center at Rhodes College.
Betty leaves her daughters, Elizabeth Ruffin Escher(Al) of Steamboat Springs, CO, Jane Allen Ruffin of Counce, TN, and Patricia Smith Bowman (Scott) of St. Helena, Island, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Kristen Nelson Escher, Lauren Elizabeth Smith, Caroline Resop-Bowman(Alex); Eric Neel Escher, Sam Decatur Preston(Julie) and Stephen Lucas Smith; her sister, Jane Nelson Henning (Standish) of Madison, Wisconsin; two sisters-in-law, Jane Smith Garces of Austin, Texas and Suellyn Scott Ruffin (Stan) of Memphis; caring neighbors, Bob and Liza Kirk and John and Janis Kimbrough; her good friend and caregiver, Lula Terry, and her beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Balmoral Presbyterian Church, 6413 Quince Road, in Memphis, TN. Visitation will be that same day from 3:30 to 4:00.
Memorials may be sent to Balmoral Presbyterian Church, Hutchison School, Dixon Art Gallery or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 17, 2019