Services
Balmoral Presbyterian Church
6413 Quince Rd
Memphis, TN 38119
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Balmoral Presbyterian Church
6413 Quince Road
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ruffin Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Ruffin Smith Obituary
Elizabeth Ruffin Smith

Memphis, TN

Elizabeth ("Betty") Nelson Ruffin Smith, died in Memphis on March 10, 2019.

She was the daughter of Elizabeth Williford Nelson and Joseph Henry Nelson. She was 88. Betty was predeceased by her first husband, David Allen Ruffin, Jr., and her second husband, Herbert Warren Smith, Jr.

Betty graduated from The Hutchison School and Vassar College. She loved reading, swimming, sailing, nature, travel and her church. Particularly meaningful to her was her work teaching The Art of Conscious Living with her late husband Dr. Smith at the Meeman Center at Rhodes College.

Betty leaves her daughters, Elizabeth Ruffin Escher(Al) of Steamboat Springs, CO, Jane Allen Ruffin of Counce, TN, and Patricia Smith Bowman (Scott) of St. Helena, Island, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Kristen Nelson Escher, Lauren Elizabeth Smith, Caroline Resop-Bowman(Alex); Eric Neel Escher, Sam Decatur Preston(Julie) and Stephen Lucas Smith; her sister, Jane Nelson Henning (Standish) of Madison, Wisconsin; two sisters-in-law, Jane Smith Garces of Austin, Texas and Suellyn Scott Ruffin (Stan) of Memphis; caring neighbors, Bob and Liza Kirk and John and Janis Kimbrough; her good friend and caregiver, Lula Terry, and her beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Balmoral Presbyterian Church, 6413 Quince Road, in Memphis, TN. Visitation will be that same day from 3:30 to 4:00.

Memorials may be sent to Balmoral Presbyterian Church, Hutchison School, Dixon Art Gallery or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.