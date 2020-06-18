Elizabeth "Betsy" Sommers
Corinth, MS - On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Elizabeth "Betsy" Boone Sommers passed away at the age of 74. Born in Corinth, MS on June 24, 1945, to Nelms "Jig" and Fay (Mauldin) Boone, she was known by many titles: mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, friend, law clerk, and co-founder of Peppertree (dog) Rescue. She was dearly beloved and respected in all these roles. After graduating from Central High School in Memphis, TN, she headed north to Carleton College in Minnesota. She married Richard Sommers in 1967. While living in Geneva, NY, they had two children: Richard Benjamin and Kelly Elizabeth. Betsy went on to law school in Buffalo, NY, worked with the highly respected Judge Posner at the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, and eventually spent 28 years at the Court of Claims in Albany, NY. While in Albany, she and her dear friend, David Sawicki, created Peppertree Rescue, Inc. Their passion for helping dogs in need helped Peppertree grow from a little project based in their house into a highly successful non-profit organization that they eventually passed into the hands of new leadership. In the words of a volunteer, "Her impact is beyond measure, human and animal combined. She created a lasting organization with humanity at its core." The same words can be applied to any of her endeavors in her life. Betsy also loved traveling. She visited often with her grandchildren: Amelia and Henry (of Richard and Emily Sommers) in Ohio and Sierra (of Kelly and Joe Morrison) in Massachusetts. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of traveling to England, making a total of three trips to the United Kingdom. She also visited Alaska, the Bahamas, the Southern Caribbean, Prague, and all around North America. Upon retiring, she moved back to Mississippi, along with David Sawicki, so she could be closer to her family and friends from her youth. She will continue to travel in the hearts of her children and grandchildren, her longtime companion David, and all those who loved her dearly. She will be interred in a private ceremony in Corinth, MS. An online memorial will be prepared in the future. In her memory, please consider donating to the dog rescue group she founded: Peppertree Rescue, Inc. http://peppertree.org/ and in honor of her lifelong commitment to justice, please vote in all local and federal elections.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.