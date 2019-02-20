Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hills East Funeral Home
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Molinary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Walker Burruss Molinary


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Walker Burruss Molinary Obituary
Elizabeth Walker Burruss Molinary

Memphis, TN

Elizabeth Walker Burruss Molinary

19 October 1937-12 February 2019

Longtime resident of Frayser in Memphis, TN, Betty Molinary passed away on Tuesday, February 12 in Napa, California. A loving mother to three and friend to many, Betty devoted each of her days to the concerns of others.

A memorial service and life celebration reception will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Forest Hills East Funeral Home in Memphis Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Faith United Methodist Church to , or to a .

Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.