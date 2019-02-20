|
|
Elizabeth Walker Burruss Molinary
Memphis, TN
Elizabeth Walker Burruss Molinary
19 October 1937-12 February 2019
Longtime resident of Frayser in Memphis, TN, Betty Molinary passed away on Tuesday, February 12 in Napa, California. A loving mother to three and friend to many, Betty devoted each of her days to the concerns of others.
A memorial service and life celebration reception will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Forest Hills East Funeral Home in Memphis Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Faith United Methodist Church to , or to a .
Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019