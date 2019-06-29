|
|
Elizabeth Wilson Carter
Memphis - Elizabeth Wilson Carter was born on December 21, 1932, in Canton, Mississippi. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2019. Mrs. Carter attended and graduated Central High School in Memphis, TN. She enjoyed her working experience with the Crump Companies and her loyal employer, James Power. For over thirty years she was a devoted employee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Sublette Wilson and Robert Conner Wilson; her siblings, Robert C. Wilson, Jr., John Wilson, Sr., Martha Baker, Dorothy Shrader, Jeff Wilson, Kay Grisanti, Betty Ruth, and Mary Jane Wilson; her husband of 61 years, Gerald H. Carter; and her son, Gerald Alan Carter. She is survived by her son, Robert B. Carter; grandchildren, Laura Carter Alderson, Jonathan Carter, Chloe Carter, and Ella Carter; and great grand-daughter Haley Alderson. The family would also like to recognize and thank Arminta Pugh, Bobbylee Wilson, and Heidi Bartosch, for their endless love and support. To all that knew her and loved her, we thank you.
The family has requested that you would join them for a visitation on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park - East, 2440 Whitten Road. Graveside services will be held 10:00 on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Memphis Memory Gardens on Raleigh-Legrange.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 29, 2019