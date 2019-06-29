Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Memory Gardens
Raleigh-Legrange.
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Memory Gardens
Raleigh-Legrange.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Wilson Carter


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Wilson Carter Obituary
Elizabeth Wilson Carter

Memphis - Elizabeth Wilson Carter was born on December 21, 1932, in Canton, Mississippi. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2019. Mrs. Carter attended and graduated Central High School in Memphis, TN. She enjoyed her working experience with the Crump Companies and her loyal employer, James Power. For over thirty years she was a devoted employee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Sublette Wilson and Robert Conner Wilson; her siblings, Robert C. Wilson, Jr., John Wilson, Sr., Martha Baker, Dorothy Shrader, Jeff Wilson, Kay Grisanti, Betty Ruth, and Mary Jane Wilson; her husband of 61 years, Gerald H. Carter; and her son, Gerald Alan Carter. She is survived by her son, Robert B. Carter; grandchildren, Laura Carter Alderson, Jonathan Carter, Chloe Carter, and Ella Carter; and great grand-daughter Haley Alderson. The family would also like to recognize and thank Arminta Pugh, Bobbylee Wilson, and Heidi Bartosch, for their endless love and support. To all that knew her and loved her, we thank you.

The family has requested that you would join them for a visitation on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park - East, 2440 Whitten Road. Graveside services will be held 10:00 on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Memphis Memory Gardens on Raleigh-Legrange.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
Download Now