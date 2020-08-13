1/1
Ella M. Heath
Ella M. Heath

The Homegoing Celebration activities for Ella M. Heath are as follows:

Saturday, August 15, 2020 2:00pm-4:00pm

Visitation will be held at Gillespie Funeral Home, 9179 Pigeon Roost Road, Olive Branch, Mississippi 38654.

Monday, August 17, 2020 5:00pm-7:00pm

Visitation will be held at Robert Jester Mortuary, 107 Lincoln Street, Camilla, Georgia 31730.

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 10:00am

Private Graveside Service available via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/robertjestermortuary/

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the following organizations: 1) St. Jude Children's Research Hospital via the website at www.stjude.org or via mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 in honor of Wendy M. Heath 2) Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Scholarship Fund via the website at http://theblvd.org/index.php/give or via mail to 70 North Bellevue Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee 38104 in honor of Ella M. Heath.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gillespie Funeral Home
9179 Pigeon Roost Road
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2470
