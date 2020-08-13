Ella M. Heath
The Homegoing Celebration activities for Ella M. Heath are as follows:
Saturday, August 15, 2020 2:00pm-4:00pm
Visitation will be held at Gillespie Funeral Home, 9179 Pigeon Roost Road, Olive Branch, Mississippi 38654.
Monday, August 17, 2020 5:00pm-7:00pm
Visitation will be held at Robert Jester Mortuary, 107 Lincoln Street, Camilla, Georgia 31730.
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 10:00am
Private Graveside Service available via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/robertjestermortuary/
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the following organizations: 1) St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
via the website at www.stjude.org
or via mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 in honor of Wendy M. Heath 2) Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Scholarship Fund via the website at http://theblvd.org/index.php/give
or via mail to 70 North Bellevue Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee 38104 in honor of Ella M. Heath.