Ella Mae Buckley



Ella Mae Buckley was born on July 5, 1921 in Shelby County, Tennessee to the late Solomon and Cora Lee (Owens) Mickens. She ended her earthly pilgrimage and entered into eternal rest on July 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Albert Mickens, McKinley Mickens, Leroy Mickens, Willie Mickens, and Sylvia Mae Johnson; her husband of over 40 years, Eddie Buckley, and her daughter, Elizabeth Buckley Westbrook. She leaves to cherish her memories her sister in law, Lorraine Poindexter; daughter, Mary Helen Brown; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 10 great great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. The viewing will be on Thursday July 30, 2020 from 3-6PM and the funeral service will be on Friday July 31st, both services will be at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Highway 64 located at 7289 Highway 64.









