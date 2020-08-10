1/1
Ellawee (Moore) Jones
Ellawee (Moore) Jones

Mrs. Ellawee (Moore) Jones died at the age of 93 on August 6, 2020, after a brief illness. On June 7, 1927, she was born the second of nine children of the late Earl and Ira Moore, of Indianola, Mississippi. She confessed her faith in Christ at an early age, was baptized and maintained that faith through trials and tribulations. She was married to Mr. Eugene Jones, which union produced two children, Mary A. Stevenson and Ruby Jones. The family of Mrs. Ellawee Jones will host viewing on Friday, August 14, beginning at 10 am with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at noon at Harrison Memorial Chapel, Inc., 3320 Mill branch Rd., 38116. The interment will be at the Historic Elmwood Cemetery, 824 So. Dudley St., 38104.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to (1) Mid-South Food Bank (www.midsouthfoodbank.org), (2) The Salvation Army Memphis (www.salvationarmymemphis.org), or (3) MIFA [Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association] (www.mifa.org).

Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.

901-452-7331




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
