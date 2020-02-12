|
|
Ellen Bogan Bell
Holly Springs, MS - Ellen Bogan Bell, 104, of Holly Springs, MS passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 2 pm to 7 pm and visit with family from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. The remains will lie in repose at Rust College Doxey Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 11 am to 11:55 am with services to follow at 12 noon.
She is the widow of Parker Bell, survived by a son, Maurice Bell and 3 daughters,
Velivian Bullard, Doris Wright Parham and Monet Bell Autry.
J. F. Brittenum & Son
662-252-2341
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020