J.F. Brittenum & Son Funeral Home
125 North Memphis Street
Holly Springs, MS 38635
(662) 252-2341
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.F. Brittenum & Son Funeral Home
125 North Memphis Street
Holly Springs, MS 38635
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Rust College Doxey Auditorium
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Rust College Doxey Auditorium
Ellen Bogan Bell

Ellen Bogan Bell Obituary
Ellen Bogan Bell

Holly Springs, MS - Ellen Bogan Bell, 104, of Holly Springs, MS passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 2 pm to 7 pm and visit with family from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. The remains will lie in repose at Rust College Doxey Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 11 am to 11:55 am with services to follow at 12 noon.

She is the widow of Parker Bell, survived by a son, Maurice Bell and 3 daughters,

Velivian Bullard, Doris Wright Parham and Monet Bell Autry.

J. F. Brittenum & Son

662-252-2341
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
