Ellen Eiseman ZeldinMemphis - Ellen Eiseman Zeldin died on November 27, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 85. She was the daughter of John and Rena Jacobs Eiseman. Ellen graduated from Central High School and Vanderbilt, where she received a degree in English. Ellen loved to write and create stories.She lived in Gainesville, Florida for sixty years. Two years ago, she moved back to Memphis to be near family. She leaves her sister, Carol "Inky" Aronoff, her brother-in-law, Philip Aronoff, and her cousin Emily Dropkin. She also leaves two nieces, Deborah Strull and Julie Gardner, and a nephew, Michael Aronoff.Memorials may be sent to a recipient of your choice.