Ellen Eiseman Zeldin
Ellen Eiseman Zeldin

Memphis - Ellen Eiseman Zeldin died on November 27, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 85. She was the daughter of John and Rena Jacobs Eiseman. Ellen graduated from Central High School and Vanderbilt, where she received a degree in English. Ellen loved to write and create stories.

She lived in Gainesville, Florida for sixty years. Two years ago, she moved back to Memphis to be near family. She leaves her sister, Carol "Inky" Aronoff, her brother-in-law, Philip Aronoff, and her cousin Emily Dropkin. She also leaves two nieces, Deborah Strull and Julie Gardner, and a nephew, Michael Aronoff.

Memorials may be sent to a recipient of your choice.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
