Ellen H. Lebovits
Indianapolis - Ellen H. Lebovits, 88, of Indianapolis, formerly of Memphis, TN and Fairfax, VA passed away May 18, 2020. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Samuel and Mary Haimsohn on January 12, 1932. Her father owned a pawnshop on Beale Street where Ellen spent many summers helping out. Ellen graduated from Central High School and University of Memphis fka Memphis State University.
She married Herbert L. Lebovits on February 3, 1957, and the couple raised six children. Upon Herb's retirement, they traveled across the United States, visiting many National Parks, and regularly enjoying visits with their children and grandchildren in New York, California, Indiana, Georgia, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Ellen volunteered at Memphis Hebrew Academy (served as PTA president, manually laid out the school's annual ad journal book for numerous years) and ASBEE synagogue (Sisterhood President, Life Time Board of Director member, annual Purim Carnival ticket and hamantaschen sales).
Ellen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Herbert; children, Judith (Richard) Lillien, Marshall (Judy) Lebovits, Stephen (Debra) Lebovits, Barbara (Mark) Moskowitz, Lisa (Gary) Shankman, and Ronald (Beth) Lebovits; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bessie (Allan) Schneiderman.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Zoom at 2 PM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
The family will be hosting Shiva visits via Zoom from 5:30 PM - 9 PM, Wednesday, May 20th and Thursday, May 21st. The Zoom ID and password for all are:
ID: 3176953984 Password: INDY
Memorial contributions may be made to Hooverwood Employees' Appreciation Fund, Melrose/Miller Adolescent Education Fund @ Congregation Beth El Zedeck Indianapolis, ASBEE-Memphis or charity of one's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.