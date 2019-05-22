|
Ellen Jeanette Davis Rose
Covington - Ellen Jeanette Davis Rose passed peacefully from this life to her eternal home to be with her Savior and Lord on May 20th, 2019. She joined many saints that preceded her including Coy William Rose her beloved husband of 64 years, her mother Sophia Ellen Baxter Davis, her father Haskin Trawick Davis, and her brother Haskin Warren Davis. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Covington on Thursday May 23rd from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with the celebration of life to immediately follow the visitation. Interment will follow in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery. Covington Funeral Home has charge of services.
Mrs. Rose is survived by her four sons, Dr. Randall Davis (Amy) Rose of Hendersonville, Paul William (Nancy) of Covington, Dr. Carl Warren (Terrie) Rose of Westmoreland, and Allan Marcus (Judy) Rose of Covington and her sister Jackie Richardson of Mansfield, AR. Mrs. Rose was blessed with the love and admiration of her 14 grandchildren, Tracy Fuqua, Craig Rose, Kate Krull, Rebecca Cochran, John Paul Rose, Alisa Costa, Carla Putt, Michael Rose, Corey White, Dillon White, Clay Rose, Casey Anderson, Kelly Kinney, Jessica Wood, 32 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Mrs. Rose was a Christian and an active member of First Baptist Church in Covington. The family requests that memorials be made to the Building Fund of Tipton Christian Academy at First Baptist Church, Covington 2105 Hwy 59 S. Covington, TN 38019. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 22, 2019