Ellen Nora Hale



Ellen Nora Hale, nee: Ellen Hale Maynard went home to her Lord and Savior, July 22, 2020. She was born to Curtis Pascall Maynard and Margaret Ellen Smith Maynard, October 29, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee. She is a graduate of White Station High School, class of 1968, Moody Bible College, University of Iowa and University of Michigan. Her childhood ambition was to become a medical missionary, thus leading her to pursue a degree in nursing. She earned her BSN at University of Iowa and began her career as a labor and delivery room nurse. After relocating to Holland, Michigan, she was employed at Holland Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. During this time she earned her Masters in Nursing Administration from University of Michigan.



To all who knew her, Ellen was kind, warm, and generous. She loved people, good conversation, and the art of storytelling. Ellen was a person who sparkled with an enthusiasm for life, living it to the fullest.



She loved being outdoors. Hiking, cross country skiing, tennis, biking, sailing, kayaking and swimming in Lake Michigan were just a few of the activities she enjoyed. She loved animals of all kinds. With this fascination and curiosity of the animal world, she enjoyed learning about them on programs such as the Animal Planet. But her true love was for the breed of dog, Golden Retriever. She was known for her hospitality, her home was the place to hang out and party. She also loved music of all kinds, but especially the Blues and Gospel.



She was greatly loved by her family and many friends, colleagues and peers and will be missed immensely. She was predeceased by her parents, Curtis and Margaret, paternal grandparents Theodore R. Maynard and Estelle Hale Maynard, maternal grandparents George L. Smith and Nora Katherine Smith.



She leaves behind her sister, Amy Maynard Pidgeon (Everett), Germantown, TN, nephew, Brent W.



Pidgeon, West Des Moines, IA, nieces, Jordan R. Pidgeon, Memphis, TN, and Kelsey A. Pidgeon, Germantown, TN. Her aunt, Bonnie Savage of The Plains, Ohio, cousins, Tom L. Taylor, Dallas, TX, Leslie Savage, Durham, NC, Kent Savage (Geri) Cummings, GA. She also leaves behind her true and faithful friends, Christine Stander (Bob) and Deb Reynolds, who graciously and diligently cared for her after her Glioblastoma Multiforme diagnosis in November of 2014. She leaves behind a friend dear to her in her last years, Brian Smallegan, who was her companion taking her to movies, dinner, art events and other activities they enjoyed together. She also leaves behind two special nieces, Arianna Lindberg Baker, NJ, and Ann Baker Ryzenga (Matt), Saugatuck, MI. As well as her two "adopted" sisters, Chris Bean and Mary Bean, Fairhope, AL. Ellen braved her cancer illness with dignity and integrity and her faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ. Her sparkle will always be with us. We love and miss you "butterfly"!



An outdoor memorial service will be held at Hope Church in Holland. Date of service is yet to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Hope Church, where she was a member, or Hospice of Holland.



Hope Church



77 West 11th st.



Holland, Ml 49423



Hospice of Holland 270 Hoover Blvd



Holland, Ml 49424









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store