Reverend Ellis Sandra Hanna Burns
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Ellis Sandra Hanna Burns

Rev. Ellis Sandra Hanna Burns transitioned to Glory peacefully, surrounded by family on June 6, 2020.

She retired from the U.S. Army and then embarked on a second career in Business Administration, Mortgage and Collection industries. She was an Associate Minister at First Baptist Church Lauderdale.

Left to cherish her memory are one son, Sherman Daniel Burns; two grandchildren, Daniel and Ariel; friend and ex-spouse, Prophet Burns; four siblings, Alice Johnson (Joseph), Janet Hanna, Leroy Hanna (Vickie) and Rev. Alex Hanna (Sharon) of West Des Moines, Iowa; five nephews; one niece and a host of relatives and friends.

Memorial Service 2 PM Sunday, June 14,2020 at N.J. Ford Funeral Home on South Parkway. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved