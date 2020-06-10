Reverend Ellis Sandra Hanna Burns



Rev. Ellis Sandra Hanna Burns transitioned to Glory peacefully, surrounded by family on June 6, 2020.



She retired from the U.S. Army and then embarked on a second career in Business Administration, Mortgage and Collection industries. She was an Associate Minister at First Baptist Church Lauderdale.



Left to cherish her memory are one son, Sherman Daniel Burns; two grandchildren, Daniel and Ariel; friend and ex-spouse, Prophet Burns; four siblings, Alice Johnson (Joseph), Janet Hanna, Leroy Hanna (Vickie) and Rev. Alex Hanna (Sharon) of West Des Moines, Iowa; five nephews; one niece and a host of relatives and friends.



Memorial Service 2 PM Sunday, June 14,2020 at N.J. Ford Funeral Home on South Parkway. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.









