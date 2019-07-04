Resources
2/10/1925 - 7/04/2001

It has been eighteen years since you heard the Lords call, took His hand and followed the path He laid for you. Even though we know you have found that peace that only the Lord can offer you, we miss you beyond measure and look happily forward to meeting you in Glory. You were the most loving mother any child could ever hope to have. We still feel your warmth, remembering special things you said and did, and the times we shared.

We, your eight children; Betty Holst, Jerry Brandon (Bonnie), Linda Brown (Alton), Letetia Woodburn (Carl), Kenneth Brandon (Judy), Cheryl Scott, Patrick Brandon, and David Brandon (Zondra), your loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, still cherish our loving memories of you.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019
