Memphis - Elnora Jefferson Snerling died at 79, of Memphis, Tennessee. Monday, August 24, 2020. She leaves to mourn seven children Roberta Snerlling, Hazel Jefferson Byrd, Helen Jefferson, Judy Jefferson Johnson, Claudine Jefferson Kirkwood, Barbara Jefferson Royston and Governor "Zadie" Jefferson III all of Memphis.



She also leaves to mourn eight sisters Josephine "Willie" Burton of Benton Harbor, MI. Christine Smith of Memphis. Blanche Lee Smith of Belleville, IL, Mae Easter (Sister) Ethel Green, Delois Marshall both of Memphis and Diane (Cookie)Smith Jones, Elizabeth (Lyl) Smith and Jackie Smith all of Chicago, IL.



She leaves to cherish her memory 22 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Wake Friday, September 4, 2020 hours are 4-6 pm at N J Ford Funeral Home. Saturday, September 5, 2020 Funeral at 12:00 noon, PRIVATE.



Burial is at Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery at 2 PM.









