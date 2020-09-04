1/
Elnora Jefferson Snerling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elnora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elnora Jefferson Snerling

Memphis - Elnora Jefferson Snerling died at 79, of Memphis, Tennessee. Monday, August 24, 2020. She leaves to mourn seven children Roberta Snerlling, Hazel Jefferson Byrd, Helen Jefferson, Judy Jefferson Johnson, Claudine Jefferson Kirkwood, Barbara Jefferson Royston and Governor "Zadie" Jefferson III all of Memphis.

She also leaves to mourn eight sisters Josephine "Willie" Burton of Benton Harbor, MI. Christine Smith of Memphis. Blanche Lee Smith of Belleville, IL, Mae Easter (Sister) Ethel Green, Delois Marshall both of Memphis and Diane (Cookie)Smith Jones, Elizabeth (Lyl) Smith and Jackie Smith all of Chicago, IL.

She leaves to cherish her memory 22 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wake Friday, September 4, 2020 hours are 4-6 pm at N J Ford Funeral Home. Saturday, September 5, 2020 Funeral at 12:00 noon, PRIVATE.

Burial is at Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery at 2 PM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved