Eloise Goodwin
- - Eloise Pittman Goodwin at 91, has joined her Heavenly Father along with many friends and family that have gone before her on July 7th, 2019.
She was born in Coffeeville, Ms. to Claude J. and Etoyle Davis Pittman on December 4th, 1927, she moved to Memphis in her early childhood, attended Southside High School where her future husband played football and she was an enthusiastic cheerleader.
Eloise was united in marriage to Charles Eugene (Gene) Goodwin on June 2nd,1950. Together they raised five children and were long-time members of Eudora Baptist Church.
Devoted to her husband of 54 years, she was a valuable asset to his business, who working with his dad, John B. Goodwin and Sons developed Poplar Plaza, Whitehaven Plaza, East High School and an amazing number of apartment complexes and residential neighborhoods.
Together, Gene and Eloise continued to develop their own real estate companies, both commercial and residential developments in Memphis, as well as 1,000s of acres purchased in Victorville, California where they constructed the first public school and fire department. Other companies include insurance, home building, and real estate sales.
Eloise was devoted to and active in many charities including the inception of St Jude, serving as president of The Ladies of St Jude and chairman of the March of Dimes simultaneously for many years. Years of dedication were also given to 19th Century Club, Al Chymia Shriners, Memphis Home Builders Association and Germantown Charity Horse Show. She enjoyed The Great River Cotton Carnival and served as managing director for carnival week at the 19th Century Club for over 20 years. She was the 4th Queen of Ptah in 1974.
Everyday in her life, Eloise exuded grace, compassion, strength and perseverance. She always led others by her walk of faith. Her examples and lessons will continue to guide the spirit of her friends and family.
Eloise was preceded in death by her husband Gene in 2004, 3 sons , Charles Eugene (Gene) Jr. , John Edwin (John) and Daniel Pace (Danny), a sister Frances Pittman Hightshoe and brother Claude Davis Pittman. She leaves two daughters Dianne and Becky Goodwin of Memphis, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
We thank God every day for Eloise and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to her memorial fund.
Eloise Goodwin
Cadence Bank
591 S. Mendenhall
Memphis, Tennessee 38117
Condolences or memory cards may be sent to :
C/O Eloise Goodwin
7091 Belsfield Rd.
Memphis, Tennessee 38119
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 19, 2019