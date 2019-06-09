|
Elsie Thigpen McLemore
Cardova - Elsie Thigpen McLemore, 75, of Cordova, TN passed away June 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Williams. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, William Prince McLemore, Sr.; her son, Charles "Charvey" Christopher McLemore (Elizabeth); her step-son, William Prince McLemore, Jr.; sisters, Kathryn Ann Thigpen Thomas, and Allie Louise Thigpen Tapp.
Memorials may be made to Advent Presbyterian Church, 1879 N. Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38016.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, June 12th at 2:00pm at Advent Presbyterian Church, 1879 N. Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38016. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 9, 2019