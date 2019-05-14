Services
Marion - Elsuminia "Elsie" Radicioni Baioni, 89, of Marion, Arkansas died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home in Marion.

Mrs. Baioni was a communicant of St. Michael's Catholic Church and a member of the Infant of Prague Guild, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Evelina Radicioni, and a brother, Armando Radicioni Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Primo Baioni of Marion, AR; three daughters, Patricia Ann Baldi of Madison, MS; Diana Thompson (David) of Marion, AR; Mary "Cookie" Anderson (Andy) of Orlando, FL; three sons, Mark Baioni (Suzi) of Marion, AR; Johnny Baioni of Marion, AR; Tommy Baioni (Brenda) of Sherwood, AR; a sister, Jo Zachary of Crawfordsville, AR; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

The Rosary service will be at 6:00 PM with Visitation at 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with burial following at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 410 Pine Street, West Memphis, Arkansas or to St. Michael's Catholic School, 405 N. Missouri Street, West Memphis, Arkansas.

The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers for their love and compassion.

On-line guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 14, 2019
